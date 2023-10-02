North Carolina physician charged with illegally prescribing controlled substances 

Waxhaw, N.C.-based physician Henry Emery Jr., MD, was charged with distributing controlled substances.

According to the indictment, from around September 2018 to 2022, Dr. Emery unlawfully prescribed and distributed buprenorphine, a Schedule III controlled substance, according to a Sept. 29 news release from the U.S. Justice Department.

He is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and 11 counts of distribution of controlled substances outside the bounds of professional medical practice. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $500,000 fine on each count if convicted.