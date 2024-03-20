North Carolina ASC 1st in US to earn certifications in all orthopedic subspecialties

Brunswick Surgery Center in Leland, N.C., recently became the first ASC in the U.S. to earn certifications of excellence in all orthopedic subspecialties from DNV Healthcare.

The ASC has earned certificates of excellence in foot and ankle surgery, shoulder surgery, hip and knee replacement, and spine surgery. It has also been named an orthopedic Center of Excellence, according to a March 16 LinkedIn post.

The center of excellence designation, which lasts for three years, is based on guidelines, recommendations and evidence-based standards of practice, according to a news release from the ASC.







