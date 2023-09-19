Noncompetes on the West Coast: 3 things to know

The U.S. has no national policy in regard to noncompete agreements, which prohibit clinicians from joining a competing practice or setting up their own within a particular distance from their previous employer for a certain period of time. This has led many states to create their own laws for or against the practice.

Here is a rundown of noncompete rules in the states on the West Coast of the U.S., as laid out by attorneys from the law firm Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete on Aug. 29 in JDSupra:

California: Noncompetes are not enforceable and violate public policy.

Oregon: For agreements entered into before Jan. 1, 2022, an employee's annual gross salary and commissions must exceed the median family income for a four-person family. For agreements entered on or after Jan. 1, 2022, the employee's annual salary and commissions must exceed $108,576 for 2023.

Washington: Noncompetes are not enforceable against employees earning less than or equal to $116,593.18 per year, or $291,482.95 for independent contractors for 2023.