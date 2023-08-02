No. 1 hospitals in 15 specialties: US News

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic was ranked as the No. 1 hospital across three specialties by U.S. News & World Report.
U.S. News & World Report released its best hospitals rankings for 2023-24 on August 1, scoring 164 hospitals across 15 specialties. Read more about the methodology here.
Here are the No. 1 hospitals across 15 specialties, according to U.S. News & World Report:
Cancer
University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston)
Cardiology, heart and vascular surgery
Cleveland Clinic
Diabetes and endocrinology
Mayo Clinic
Ear, nose and throat
Stanford (Calif.) Hospital
Gastroenterology and GI surgery
Mayo Clinic
Geriatrics
Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)
Neurology and neurosurgery
NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City)
Obstetrics and gynecology
Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)
Ophthalmology
University of Miami Hospitals and Clinics
Orthopedics
Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City)
Psychiatry
McLean Hospital (Belmont, Mass.)
Pulmonology and lung surgery
Mayo Clinic
Rehabilitation
Shirley Ryan AbilityLab (Chicago)
Rheumatology
Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)
Urology
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City)