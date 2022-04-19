New York surgery center integrates asynchronous video with partnership

New York City-based Gramercy Surgery Center is partnering with digital engagement firm Health Care Transformation to integrate asynchronous video technology into clinical and operational workflows.

Gramercy said April 19 that it aims to use the technology to improve compliance, productivity, quality outcomes and patient satisfaction. The ASC said it hopes to reduce the labor hours needed to repeatedly relay preoperative instructions, postoperative follow-up and billing inquiries.

Patients will instead be able to stream videos from home at their convenience and in their language, Gramercy said.

"By allowing patients to navigate their procedure by streaming videos at home on their own time, in their own place, in their own language with their loved ones next to them — this is really the definition of being a consumer-centric surgical provider," Health Care Transformation founder and CEO Meghan Nechrebecki said.