New York requires some hospital-owned ASCs to halt nonurgent surgeries amid COVID-19 surge 

The New York State Department of Health is requiring hospital-owned ASCs at 40 hospitals to halt nonurgent surgeries for at least two weeks, the state said Jan. 8.
The determination is for hospitals with occupancy above 95 percent, based on a weekly assessment conducted by the health department.
These measures are issued as part of an executive order announced Nov. 26 by Gov. Kathy Hochul, which allows the state to limit nonurgent procedures for hospitals and health systems with limited capacity to ensure the organizations can address potential capacity constraints.
The 40 facilities are mostly in the North Country, Mohawk Valley, Central New York and Finger Lakes regions. They are:
- A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital (Oneonta)
- Auburn Community Hospital
- Bertrand Chaffee Hospital (Springville)
- Brooks-TLC Hospital System (Dunkirk)
- Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic
- Cobleskill Regional Hospital
- Community Memorial Hospital (Hamilton)
- Crouse Hospital (Syracuse)
- Erie County Medical Center (Buffalo)
- F.F. Thompson Hospital (Canandaigua)
- Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare St. Luke's Division (Utica)
- Geneva General Hospital
- Guthrie Cortland Medical Center
- Highland Hospital (Rochester)
- Little Falls Hospital
- Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital (Cooperstown)
- Medina Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital of Buffalo
- Mount St. Mary's Hospital and Health Center (Lewiston)
- Nathan Littauer Hospital (Gloversville)
- Newark-Wayne Community Hospital
- Nicholas H. Noyes Memorial Hospital (Dansville)
- Olean General Hospital
- Oneida Health Hospital
- Oswego Hospital
- Rochester General Hospital
- Rome Memorial Hospital
- Sisters of Charity Hospital (Buffalo)
- Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital of Yates County (Penn Yan)
- St. Elizabeth Medical Center (Utica)
- St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center (Syracuse)
- St. Mary's Healthcare (Amsterdam)
- St. Mary's Healthcare-Amsterdam Memorial Campus
- Strong Memorial Hospital (Rochester)
- The Unity Hospital of Rochester
- The University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (Plattsburgh)
- United Memorial Medical Center North Street Campus (Rochester)
- University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center (New York City)
- Upstate University Hospital at Community General (Syracuse)
- Wyoming County Community Hospital (Warsaw)