New York requires some hospital-owned ASCs to halt nonurgent surgeries amid COVID-19 surge 

The New York State Department of Health is requiring hospital-owned ASCs at 40 hospitals to halt nonurgent surgeries for at least two weeks, the state said Jan. 8.

The determination is for hospitals with occupancy above 95 percent, based on a weekly assessment conducted by the health department.

These measures are issued as part of an executive order announced Nov. 26 by Gov. Kathy Hochul, which allows the state to limit nonurgent procedures for hospitals and health systems with limited capacity to ensure the organizations can address potential capacity constraints.

The 40 facilities are mostly in the North Country, Mohawk Valley, Central New York and Finger Lakes regions. They are: