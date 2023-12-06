New York looks toward total noncompete ban

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is deciding whether or not to sign a bill that would prohibit all noncompete agreements, The Wall Street Journal reported Dec. 6.

The bill as written would apply to all workers regardless of compensation. Ms. Hochul said she wants to see a compensation cap for the ban, floating $250,000 as a level above which noncompetes would be allowed, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Ms. Hochul said she plans to act on most legislation by the end of 2023. However, it is possible that a decision on the noncompete bill may not come until early February, according to officials, The Wall Street Journal reported.