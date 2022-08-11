New York hospital scraps multiple outpatient practices

Middletown, N.Y.-based Garnet Health is scaling back on several outpatient services because of low patient volumes, increasing costs and supply shortages, News 12 Westchester reported Aug. 11.

The news outlet said it obtained letters to nurses and patients stating Garnet Health's hospital in Wallkill, N.Y., will no longer have an operating room nurse on staff overnight and that several outpatient medical practices will be cut.

In addition, routine OB-GYN, rheumatology and pediatric care will no longer be available at Garnet Health locations in Middletown, Monticello and Harris, N.Y., according to the report.

The decision means thousands of patients will be searching for new outpatient providers in the area.