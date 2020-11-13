New York hospital moves surgeries to ASC amid restructuring

A New York hospital will send its surgical services to Niagara Regional Surgery Center as it restructures, according to a report in Buffalo Business First.

Lockport, N.Y.-based Eastern Niagara Hospital provided around 75 percent to 80 percent of its surgical services in the ASC on Nov. 12 when the hospital announced plans to send its remaining surgical services there as well. Eastern Niagara is going through bankruptcy and aligning with Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health, which spurred the changes.



Catholic Health aims to close the current facility and build a new $37 million hospital.



Read more about the hospital's restructuring here.

More articles on surgery centers:

10 recent ASC leadership moves

Virginia ASC takes infection prevention to new level — 3 insights

Surgery Partners goes all-in on cardiology — 5 quotes on its quarterly performance

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.