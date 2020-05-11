New Mexico man sues state over delayed elective procedure

Edward Tsyitee is suing the state of New Mexico because of a health order that required facilities to cancel elective surgical procedures in the state, The NM Political Report reports.

Mr. Tsyitee was scheduled to have his gallbladder removed April 13, but two medical facilities in the state declined to perform the procedure because of the order prohibiting elective procedures.

Despite gallbladder removal being an elective procedure, Mr. Tsyitee said in an affidavit that he is in pain and "suffering other medical issues due to the fact that I cannot have my gallbladder removed at this time."

Mr. Tsyitee is seeking financial damages and a temporary restraining order to allow him to undergo the procedure.

