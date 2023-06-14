New Jersey suspends physician's license following prescription drug offense

A New Jersey regulatory board has suspended the medical license of Paulsboro, N.J.-based Anthony Villare, MD, after he pleaded guilty to a drug offense, the Courier Post reported June 14.

Under the action, Dr. Villare, whose license was also suspended in Pennsylvania, will not be able to practice medicine in New Jersey for at least two years.

Dr. Villare pleaded guilty in October 2021 to dispensing 30 Percocet tablets without a medical purpose, according to the Post. He was sentenced to two years on probation and must pay a $150,000 fine.