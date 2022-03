Oradell-based New Jersey Brain and Spine was the target of a cyberattack, JDSupra reported March 22. More than 92,000 patients were affected, according to HHS data.

The practice discovered on Nov. 16 that some files on its network had been encrypted, the JDSupra report said. The files included patient names, Social Security numbers and other personal information.

New Jersey Brain and Spine began notifying affected individuals on March 20, the report said.