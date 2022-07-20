New Jersey ASC association elects new president, board members

The New Jersey Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers has elected two new board members and a new president.

The new members are Aaron Shechter of Hackensack (N.J.) Endoscopy Center and Meg Stagliano, MSN, RN, of West Orange, N.J.-based Robert Wood Johnson Health, according to a July 15 news release.

Ms. Stagliano now serves as the organization's president, according to the release.

The New Jersey Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers also elected four other new officers to serve three-year terms: