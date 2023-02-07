Nevada physician sued for negligence, wrongful death

Medina Culver, DO, has been sued by a former patient's family for alleged wrongful death, This is Reno reported Feb. 6.

America's Frontline Doctors, an advocacy group that was formed to oppose public health measures intended to stop the spread of COVID-19, is also named in the suit.

The lawsuit alleges that Dr. Culver prescribed the patient hydroxychloroquine as treatment and preventive care for COVID-19 during a telehealth visit, resulting in the patient's death. The suit also alleges Dr. Culver did not perform a physical examination of the patient, according to the publication.

The suit also alleges that America's Frontline Doctors convinced the patient that hydroxychloroquine was an effective treatment and preventive for COVID-19.

The family of the deceased is seeking $30,000 in damages.