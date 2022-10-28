Mytonomy Expands Its Offering to Support Ambulatory Surgery Centers

CHICAGO, IL, October 28, 2022 – Mytonomy, the leader in patient education and engagement solutions leveraging the power of content streaming, announced its expanded offering for Ambulatory Surgery Centers today at Becker’s 28th Annual ASC Review Conference.

Mytonomy will help reduce the time spent by doctors, nurses, and frontline staff educating patients, from discovery to rehabilitation, across all major ambulatory surgery procedures.

Anjali Kataria, CEO & Co-Founder of Mytonomy shared, “Mytonomy’s Cloud for Healthcare solution has become a market leader in helping hospitals grow revenue, drive efficiencies, and mitigate risk at every step of the patient's journey through modern, evidence-based patient education. ASCs are the vitality of healthcare. Based on Mytonomy’s successful track record of pre/post-operative education, across 100+ conditions and procedures, we now seek to invest in tailoring our award-winning solution to meet the needs of ASCs.”

The 2022 SaaS Awards named Mytonomy Best SaaS Platform for Healthcare, and the company has been listed on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in the US for the past three years. This year, the company was named the 40th fastest-growing software company.

Mytonomy also announced today, the formation of Mytonomy’s ASC Early Adopter Collective. This program will provide multiple benefits to the first seven ASCs to partner with Mytonomy on bringing “Mytonomy’s Cloud for ASCs” to market across all major ASC procedures including: TJR, Spine, Bariatrics, Cardiac, General Surgery, GI, Urology, Pain and others.

To learn more, visit - mytonomy.com/ambulatory-surgery-centers