Most-recruited physician specialties for the last 5 years

Family medicine is the most-recruited physician specialty in 2022, according to Merritt Hawkins and AMN Healthcare's "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives."
The report is based on 2,695 physician and advanced practitioner search engagements conducted from April 1, 2021, to March 31.
Here are the most requested physician searches by specialty over the last five years:
|
2022/21
|
2021/20
|
2020/19
|
2019/18
|
2018/17
|
2017/16
|
Family medicine
|
280
|
284
|
448
|
457
|
497
|
607
|
Radiology
|
162
|
136
|
163
|
148
|
132
|
80
|
Psychiatry
|
153
|
124
|
182
|
199
|
243
|
256
|
OB-GYN
|
148
|
108
|
122
|
161
|
118
|
109
|
Internal medicine
|
133
|
117
|
146
|
148
|
150
|
193
|
Anesthesiology
|
117
|
78
|
72
|
70
|
40
|
43
|
Cardiology
|
100
|
63
|
56
|
97
|
57
|
61
|
Gastroenterology
|
95
|
67
|
65
|
85
|
102
|
66
|
Hematology/oncology
|
86
|
74
|
91
|
53
|
31
|
22
|
Pulmonary
|
53
|
34
|
37
|
56
|
40
|
62
|
Pediatrics
|
53
|
28
|
54
|
85
|
63
|
76
|
Orthopedic surgery
|
51
|
45
|
55
|
73
|
85
|
61
|
Urology
|
48
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Neurology
|
43
|
63
|
115
|
84
|
61
|
62
|
Dermatology
|
35
|
42
|
43
|
60
|
66
|
83
|
Rheumatology
|
34
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A