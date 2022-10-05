Most-recruited physician specialties for the last 5 years

Family medicine is the most-recruited physician specialty in 2022, according to Merritt Hawkins and AMN Healthcare's "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives."

The report is based on 2,695 physician and advanced practitioner search engagements conducted from April 1, 2021, to March 31.

Here are the most requested physician searches by specialty over the last five years:

2022/21 2021/20 2020/19 2019/18 2018/17 2017/16 Family medicine 280 284 448 457 497 607 Radiology 162 136 163 148 132 80 Psychiatry 153 124 182 199 243 256 OB-GYN 148 108 122 161 118 109 Internal medicine 133 117 146 148 150 193 Anesthesiology 117 78 72 70 40 43 Cardiology 100 63 56 97 57 61 Gastroenterology 95 67 65 85 102 66 Hematology/oncology 86 74 91 53 31 22 Pulmonary 53 34 37 56 40 62 Pediatrics 53 28 54 85 63 76 Orthopedic surgery 51 45 55 73 85 61 Urology 48 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Neurology 43 63 115 84 61 62 Dermatology 35 42 43 60 66 83 Rheumatology 34 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A





