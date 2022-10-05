Most-recruited physician specialties for the last 5 years

Family medicine is the most-recruited physician specialty in 2022, according to Merritt Hawkins and AMN Healthcare's "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives."

The report is based on 2,695 physician and advanced practitioner search engagements conducted from April 1, 2021, to March 31.

Here are the most requested physician searches by specialty over the last five years:

 

2022/21

2021/20

2020/19

2019/18

2018/17

2017/16

Family medicine

280 

284

448

457

497

607

Radiology

162

136

163

148

132

80

Psychiatry

153

124

182

199

243

256

OB-GYN

148

108

122

161

118

109

Internal medicine

133

117

146

148

150

193

Anesthesiology

117

78

72

70

40

43

Cardiology

100

63

56

97

57

61

Gastroenterology

95

67

65

85

102

66

Hematology/oncology

86

74

91

53

31

22

Pulmonary

53

34

37

56

40

62

Pediatrics

53

28

54

85

63

76

Orthopedic surgery

51

45

55

73

85

61

Urology

48

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Neurology

43

63

115

84

61

62

Dermatology

35

42

43

60

66

83

Rheumatology

34

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A



