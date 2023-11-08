More than 7 out of 10 health systems intend to invest in, affiliate with ASCs

The majority of hospitals and health systems are accelerating their ASC investment strategies, with more than 7 out of 10 systems intending to continue investing in and affiliating with ASCs moving forward, according to the annual "Hospital Leadership ASC Survey," conducted by ASC expert group Avanza Healthcare Strategies.

Survey findings show that health systems are tied to ASCs for the long haul, with plans to ramp up investments. Additionally, hospitals prefer to own more than 50% of their ASC investments, and a growing number prefer to own 100%, according to a Nov. 8 press release.

Two-thirds of surveyed leaders indicated that when partnering or considering partnering with physicians for a joint-venture ASC, their organization holds or prefers to hold a majority equity stake in the surgery center.

The survey found a 61% increase in hospitals who own 100% of their ASCs from the year prior.