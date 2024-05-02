Missouri system delays ASC plans

Hannibal (Mo.) Regional Healthcare Systems has faced a delay in the construction of its new ASC in Kirksville, Mo., according to a May 1 report from CBS affiliate KTVO.

The new facility was approved by the city in fall 2022, and construction was slated to begin in fall 2023 but has not happened yet.

HRHS' CEO, Todd Ahrens, told KTVO that the system is making adjustments to the ASC after analyzing and learning from the local community. The planned specialties for the ASC have shifted, leaving the facility still in the design process.

At this point, there is no longer an estimated date to break ground, according to the report.

HRHS is also working with state legislators to try to receive monetary support for the project.





