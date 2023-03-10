Missouri physician sues former employer for slander, defamation

Randall Tobler, MD, is suing Memphis, Mo.-based Scotland County Hospital for slander and defamation after he was allegedly wrongfully terminated as CEO, ABC and CBS affiliate KHQA reported March 9.

Dr. Tobler claims the hospital's board members and employees violated the state's Sunshine Law by making false, defamatory comments in order to get him fired from his position, including that he allegedly embezzled money from the hospital's daycare and pharmacy, according to court documents obtained by the news outlet.

He claims he has been unable to find another job since his termination in August 2022 due to these allegations, which he said are false, according to KHQA.

Scotland County Hospital did not respond to the news outlet's request for comment.