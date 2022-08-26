Missouri physician sentenced for prescribing unapproved Orthovisc, healthcare fraud

St. Louis-based physician Abdul Naushad, MD, has been sentenced to prison for injecting patients with cheaper osteoarthritis treatments that had not been approved by the FDA, local CBS affiliate KMOV4 reported Aug. 25.

Alongside his wife Wajiha Naushad, Dr. Naushad allegedly used the money from the Orthovisc injections to fund a $2 million mansion, two vacation houses and four luxury cars. The Naushads also had a shipment of injections delivered to their home after one was seized by the FDA.

Additionally, Wajiha Naushad lied to her compliance officer, telling them the Orthovisc came from a distributor in the U.S.

The Naushads were found guilty of one conspiracy count and one count of healthcare fraud.