Missouri physician pleads guilty to $537K Medicare fraud scheme

Justin LaMonda, MD, a physician based in Moberly, Mo., pleaded guilty to a $537,322 fraud scheme, admitting he used his father's name to falsely bill Medicare and Medicaid, the Justice Department said March 14.

Dr. LaMonda admitted he and his father agreed to bill Medicare and Missouri Medicaid for services performed by Dr. LaMonda as if they had actually been performed by Dr. LaMonda’s father, who was also a physician.

In 2017, the Missouri Board of Registration for the Healing Arts suspended Dr. LaMonda's medical license after he was accused of engaging in sexual activity with his office manager and prescribing her controlled substances outside the course of professional practice.

In 2018, his Medicare privileges were revoked after it was determined he submitted reimbursement claims for services performed when he was suspended, and his Medicare provider number was suspended in 2019.

Dr. LaMonda admitted that he and his father agreed to bill Medicare for services provided by Dr. LaMonda under his father's Medicare. Dr. LaMonda's father would then transfer the funds to him.

Dr. LaMonda pleaded guilty to two counts of making false statements, and he could face up to five years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.