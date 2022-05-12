Mississippi orthopedic center data breach affects 500 people

Jackson-based Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center suffered a data breach, the practice said May 6.

The incident affects the personal information of 500 people, according to the HHS breach report.

The center said it learned of suspicious activity within its computer network March 9. An investigation revealed that employee email accounts had been accessed by an unauthorized person Jan. 25- March 10, and sensitive files may have been viewed or taken March 3-10.

Those affected may have had personal information compromised, including their names, contact information, financial information, birthdates, family information and medical and insurance information, the practice said.

Some patient records were encrypted during the incident and were unable to be recovered.

The center said it has taken steps to restore operations and secure its systems.