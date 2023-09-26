Mid-career physicians have higher burnout rates: AMA survey

Physicians who have been in practice for six to 10 years have the highest burnout rates, according to a Sept. 26 report from the American Medical Association based on a survey of more than 13,000 physicians and providers across 30 states.

Physicians who have been practicing for over 20 years have the lowest burnout rates, according to the survey, while brand new practitioners have the second lowest.

Burnout rates based on the number of years since completing residency or fellowship training:

One to five years: 54 percent

Six to 10 years: 61 percent

11 to 15 years: 59 percent

16 to 20 years: 56 percent

20+ years: 46 percent