Michigan physician who tried fleeing to Mexico gets 4 years prison 

Dearborn, Mich.-based physician Tete Oniango, MD, was sentenced to four years in prison after prescribing 12,500 opioid pills to patients without medical reasoning, M Live reported Sept. 15.

Dr. Oniango was accused of conspiring with patient recruiters to distribute hydrocodone pills, in many cases without conducting any medical examinations.

He was indicted on the charges in 2020 but attempted to flee to Mexico while out on bond in 2021. He was stopped by border patrol agents, who returned him to authorities, according to the report.

He pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and agreed to forfeit approximately $38,000 in cash seized from his office.