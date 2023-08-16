Michigan physician charged in $7M fraud scheme

A physician, pharmacist and pharmacy technician who are all based in Michigan were charged for their alleged roles in a more than $7 million fraud scheme.

From 2016 to 2021, Dapid Faraj, MD, 56, Samer Youssef, 52, and Houda Bazzi, 34, wrote and filled unnecessary prescriptions in the names of patients they knew, including Medicare beneficiaries, or in the names of Mr. Youssef and Mr. Bazzi themselves, to obtain expensive specialty drugs to resell, according to an Aug. 15 news release from the Justice Department. They allegedly had the medically necessary drugs billed to Medicare and Blue Care Network and shipped to addresses under their control to sell at 100 percent profit.

The charges against Dr. Faraj, Mr. Bazzi and Mr. Youssef include one count of healthcare fraud conspiracy and 15 counts of healthcare fraud, according to the release. Mr. Youssef is also charged with 12 counts of money laundering.