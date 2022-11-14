MGMA urges Congress to address Medicare payment cuts

The Medical Group Management Association wrote a letter urging members of Congress to address the upcoming physician Medicare payment cuts, according to a Nov. 14 email sent to Becker's.

The letter listed seven key ways that Congress can take action to provide relief to medical groups:

1. Offset the 4.47 percent reduction to the Medicare physician payment reduction.

2. Waive the 4 percent pay-as-you-go sequester.

3. Extend the 5 percent alternative payment model through the 2030 payment year.

4. Pass the Improving Seniors Timely Access to Care Act of 2021 to reform prior authorization.

5. Extend Medicare telehealth waivers.

6. Pass the Saving Access to Laboratory Services Act to implement a sustainable model for lab test reimbursements.

7. Appropriate additional funds to reward high-performing clinicians with incentive payments.