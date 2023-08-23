Meet the world's youngest healthcare billionaire

Ludwig Theodor Braun, 33, is the world's youngest billionaire who earned his fortune in healthcare, according to Forbes' live net worth tracker.

Mr. Braun, who has a real-time net worth of $1 billion, owns 10 percent of the medical device company B. Braun Melsungen, which was founded in 1839.

The Germany-based company has more than 64,000 employees globally and manufactures products ranging from infusion and injection solutions to surgical instruments. The company sees annual sales of $8 billion, according to Forbes.

Jeff Tangney, 51, is the youngest U.S.-based healthcare billionaire, with a net worth of $1.2 billion. Mr. Tangney co-founded Doximity in 2010, and now owns 32.9 percent of the $207 million company.

Note: Net worth values are current as of Aug. 23.