Meet the US' oldest healthcare billionaire

Alice Schwartz, 97, is the U.S.' oldest billionaire who earned her fortune in healthcare, according to Forbes' live net worth tracker.

Ms. Schwartz, who has a real-time net worth of $1.7 billion, started Bio-Rad Laboratories with her husband in 1952.

She and her husband launched the company in California with $720 in savings. Bio-Rad now sells 10,000 life science research and clinical diagnostics products, and its 2022 revenue was $2.8 billion.

Ms. Schwartz stepped down from the company's board in 2012, appointing her son as its chairman and CEO.