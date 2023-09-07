ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Meet the US' oldest healthcare billionaire

Claire Wallace -  

Alice Schwartz, 97, is the U.S.' oldest billionaire who earned her fortune in healthcare, according to Forbes' live net worth tracker.

Ms. Schwartz, who has a real-time net worth of $1.7 billion, started Bio-Rad Laboratories with her husband in 1952. 

She and her husband launched the company in California with $720 in savings. Bio-Rad now sells 10,000 life science research and clinical diagnostics products, and its 2022 revenue was $2.8 billion. 

Ms. Schwartz stepped down from the company's board in 2012, appointing her son as its chairman and CEO. 

