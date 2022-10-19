Meet Forbes' 30 healthcare leaders under 30

Forbes released its annual list of leaders under 30, picking 30 individuals from different job sectors, including healthcare.

Forbes' 30 healthcare leaders under 30:

1. Ariel Katz, 28, co-founded H1, a website with information on over 10 million U.S. physicians.

2. Emmanuella Asabor, 29, an MD-PhD candidate at Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, Conn., has researched racial disparities in access to COVID-19 testing and vaccines nationwide.

3. Adam Beckman, 27, is on a leave of absence from medical school to serve as a special adviser to the U.S. surgeon general.

4. Michal Maslik, PhD, 28, and Fares Siddiqui, 29, co-founded Circadia Health, which developed a monitoring device for use in long-term care facilities.

5. Akilesh Bapu, 24, and Matthew Ko, 26, co-founded medical scribe software DeepScribe.

6. James Diao, 25, is an MD candidate at Harvard Medical School in Boston researching the removal of race in kidney function tests.

7. Carino Gurjao, PhD, 28, is a researcher at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston who uncovered molecular evidence that red meat can cause cancer, which has long been suspected.

8. Peter Pei-En Hao, 26, is the only American citizen and native English speaker on China's CDC team, where he works on COVID-19 response.

9. Neal Khosla, 28, co-founded virtual care delivery startup Curai.

10. Joseph Kitonga, 24, founded Vitable Health, which gives home healthcare workers primary care-based insurance plans.

11. Charu Sharma, 29, is the co-founder and president of healthcare digitization platform Osana Salud.

12. Luke Koblan, PhD, 29, is creating a genome-editing tool at the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research in Cambridge, Mass.

13. Dana Le, 27, is on the founding team of KidsX, a group of healthcare organizations aiming to accelerate pediatric innovation.

14. Madison Campbell, 26, and Liesel Vaidya, 27, co-founded Leda Health, an online community for sexual assault survivors.

15. Jong Yoon Lee, 26, co-founded Sibel Health, which has developed wearable patches that monitor vital signs.

16. Tom Lemberg, 29, founded clinical trial enrollment company Curebase.

17. Derek Lo, 26, founded digital health startup Medallion, which helps providers with regulatory and legal issues.

18. Ian McLane, PhD, 27, co-founded Sonavi Labs, which created a stethoscope that diagnoses pneumonia.

19. Kunaal Naik, 25, Nisarg Patel, MD, 29, and Manav Sevak, 24, founded physician workflow startup Memora Health.

20. Gabriela Asturias, 26, and Mackenzie Drazan, 26, co-founded a curated network of mental health providers, MiResource.

21. Victor Lopez-Carmen, 27, is a medical student at Harvard Medical School in Boston and an advocate for Indigenous populations' healthcare through the United Nations Global Indigenous Youth Caucus.

22. LaShyra Nolen, 26, founded community empowerment organization We Got Us and works to improve racial justice and access in healthcare.

23. Lucia Huang, 29, and Jimmy Qian, 24, co-founded mental healthcare software company Osmind.

24. Shriya Srinivasan, PhD, 27, is an amputee researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Boston.

25. Loza Tadesse, PhD, 29, is a diagnostic tools researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Boston.

26. Joseph Therriault, 28, is an Alzheimer's disease researcher at McGill University in Montreal.

27. Jennifer Tsai, MD, 29, is a resident at Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Conn., where she works on anti-racism in medicine.

28. Stephanie Wisner, 27, is a co-founder of biotech startup Centivax.

29. Xiao Wu, PhD, 28, researches the health effects of air pollution and climate change at Stanford (Calif.) University.

30. James Yoon, MD, 27, helped create an index for COVID-19 patients' mortality risk.