Medical Facilities Corp. divests from 5 of 6 ASCs

Management company Medical Facilities Corp. has divested from five of its six non-core ASCs in the last year, with plans to continue divesting non-core assets and surgical hospital assets over time, according to a third quarter update from investment adviser Greystone Capital, published on Nov. 1.

Greystone made new investments in Medical Facilities in its third quarter.

Medical Facilities owns an interest in several facilities across the U.S. that specialize in services ranging from orthopedic to spinal care to inpatient and outpatient procedures.

Its facilities have high levels of patient satisfaction, higher procedure volumes, billing transparency and a large scale, according to the release.