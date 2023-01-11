McLeod Health strikes partnership with Wesmark ASC

Florence, S.C.-based hospital system McLeod Health has partnered with Sumter, S.C.-based Wesmark ASC to further expand the hospital system's reach in Sumter County.

Wesmark's ASC will now be known as McLeod Surgery Center Wesmark, and it will continue to provide ENT, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, orthopedic and urology care.

The ASC has two operating rooms, four procedure rooms and 17 pre and postoperative recovery suites.

All of Wesmark's surgeons and ASC administrators will stay on at the newly renamed clinic.

"This partnership underscores a commitment to those patients and families who entrust us with their healthcare. The strength of this relationship is yet another way for McLeod Health to deliver top-quality healthcare to this community through the hands and hearts of these local providers," Julie Hamberis, McLeod's vice president of ambulatory services, said in a Jan. 11 press release.