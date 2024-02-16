Massachusetts falls short in ASCs

The volume of ASCs in Massachusetts is well below the national average, according to a Feb. 15 report from local news station WWLP based on data shared with state health regulators.

Massachusetts is home to 58 centers licensed by the Department of Public Health and has the fourth fewest centers per capita among all states, with only Virginia, West Virginia and Vermont coming in behind, according to an analysis from the state's Health Policy Commission.

Massachusetts has 23 ASC operating rooms per 1 million residents, compared to the national average of 56, according to the report.

Regulatory hurdles have likely led to a lack of sites. Previously, the state banned ASCs from being located within 15 minutes of an acute care hospital, though the ban is no longer in effect for new ASC locations..

Massachusetts needs to more than double its number of ASCs to reach the national average.