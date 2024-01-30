Maryland physician found guilty of assaulting patients

Silver Spring, Md.-based physician Ishtiaq Malik, MD, has been found guilty for sexually assaulting two patients, Montgomery Community Media reported Jan. 29.

Two female victims alleged he groped, inappropriately touched and sexually assaulted them during examinations, according to the report. Eight more victims have since come forward.

Dr. Malik was arrested in February 2023 outside of his practice, Advanced Walk-In Urgent Care.

He was convicted on two counts of second-degree rape and two counts of fourth-degree sex offense, and he entered a plea for eight counts of fourth-degree sex offense for the other victims.