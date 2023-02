Ishtiaq Ahmed Malik, MD, has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting two patients, the Montgomery County, Md., police department announced Feb. 16.

Dr. Malik is a physician at Advanced Walk-in Urgent Care in Silver Springs, Md. He has been charged with second-degree rape, second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offense.

Two women who were patients of Dr. Malik have come forward, though investigators believe there are more patients who have been affected, according to police.