Man arrested for driving car through 2 medical buildings: Police

A Kingsley, Mich., man was arrested on suspicion of driving his pickup truck into Copper Ridge Surgery Center, Munson Medical Center and four other buildings in Traverse City, Mich., the Traverse City Record-Eagle reported Sept. 9.

Chris Clark, a captain in the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Department, told the publication the 33-year-old man reportedly drove his vehicle into a home's garage door Sept. 8, then drove to another home in violation of a personal protection order, drove through the front doors of four businesses, including the ASC and medical center, and was arrested after a short chase.

No one was injured at either Munson Medical Center or Copper Ridge Surgery Center, both of which were closed at the time of the incidents. The man was arrested on suspicion of fleeing and eluding, violating a personal protection order and six counts of malicious destruction of property, according to the Record-Eagle.

The main entrance to Munson Medical Center was open again Sept. 9 and the door to the ASC was expected to be repaired by Sept. 11.