Majority of spine patients who fear contracting COVID-19 prefer ASC surgical procedures

Over half of spine surgery patients (56.4 percent) who still have a high fear of contracting COVID-19 prefer to undergo procedures at ASCs versus hospital settings according to a Nov. 18 study published in Cureus, a peer-reviewed medical journal.

The study surveyed 58 patients who received lumbar and cervical spinal surgery between September 2021 and February 2022.

While 56.4 percent of patients who fear contracting COVID-19 prefer ASC procedures, 43.6 percent prefer procedures in a hospital setting.

Only 42.1 percent of patients with a low fear of contracting COVID-19 prefer ASC-based procedures. The other 57.9 percent prefer hospital-based procedures.