Louisiana physician charged with illegally distributing opioids, adderall

Mansfield, La.-based physician Jeffrey Evans Jr., MD, and Debra Craig, a licensed practical nurse, were indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally obtaining and distributing opioids and adderall, the U.S. Justice Department said Oct. 26.

From January 2014 to March 2022, Dr. Evans and Ms. Craig, who worked at Dr. Evans' office in Mansfield, allegedly conspired to obtain hydrocodone and adderall by fraud. According to the indictment, Dr. Evans would write prescriptions to an unnamed person and Ms. Craig would fill the prescriptions and then provide the drugs to Dr. Evans.

Dr. Evans would also allegedly provide cash to Ms. Craig to pay the pharmacy for the drugs.

Nine counts of the indictment allege that Dr. Evans obtained the controlled substances from December 2017 to August 2018. Dr. Evans and Ms. Craig are also charged with five counts of obtaining controlled substances between September 2020 and March 2022.

If convicted, Dr. Evans faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. If convicted, Ms. Craig faces a sentence of up to four years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.