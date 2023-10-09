Louisiana physician charged in $5.6M Medicare fraud scheme

Metairie, La.-based physician Alex Glotser, MD, has been charged with defrauding Medicare of $5.6 million in medically unnecessary equipment and genetic testing.

While working as an independent contractor for a telemedicine company from around September 2017 to August 2019, Dr. Glotser, 36, signed thousands of physicians' orders for Medicare beneficiaries he never met nor treated, according to an Oct. 6 news release from the U.S. Justice Department.

Dr. Glotser also allegedly made false statements in support of the orders, including false certification and requisition forms. In exchange for ordering the tests and equipment, he was paid a set fee per physician's order, totaling $270,570.