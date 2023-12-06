Louisiana man sentenced in $148M Medicare fraud, physician kickback scheme 

A Louisiana man has been charged in connection with a $148 million Medicare and Medicaid fraud scheme that involved physician kickbacks from January 2013 to around August 2022.

Brad Schaeffer, former co-owner and CEO of Zachary, La.-based lab company MedComp Sciences, allegedly billed Medicare and Medicaid for testing 15 substances in urine tests regardless of the treatment plan, according to a Nov. 30 news release from the Justice Department.

Mr. Schaeffer allegedly took several actions to perpetuate the fraud, including writing off patients' copays and paying kickbacks to physicians disguised as laboratory ownership interests.