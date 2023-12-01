Los Angeles fire damages 2-story medical office building

A fire has damaged a two-story medical office building in Los Angeles near the Echo Park neighborhood, according to a Dec. 1 report from My News LA.

FIrefighters were dispatched to the 7,406-square-foot medical building around 1 a.m. on Dec. 1, and two were taken to the hospital after the floor on the second story collapsed. Neither sustained any serious injuries.

The fire started on the first floor of the facility and quickly spread to the second, according to the report.

The LA fire department arson and counter-terrorism teams were brought in to determine the cause of the fire. An overhaul of the building will be required to ensure there are no hotspots remaining in the insulation.