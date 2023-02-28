'Like he was passing out candy': Former physician pleads guilty to fraud charges 

Harvey Jenkins, a former physician based in Oklahoma City, pleaded guilty to running a "pill mill" and other charges, NBC affiliate KFOR reported Feb. 27.

From January 2010 to February 2015, Mr. Jenkins allegedly prescribed large volumes of opioids and other narcotics. He saw 85 to 90 patients a day, and staffers used pre-signed prescription pads to prescribe the medicine, the Justice Department said.

Mr. Jenkins, according to prosecutors, wrote prescriptions "like he was passing out candy," the report said.

In 2016, Mr. Jenkins was charged with 29 felonies. According to the report, he recently pleaded guilty to 18 counts of illegal possession, distribution, dispensing and prescribing of controlled substances, one count of maintaining a place where controlled substances are kept, six counts of making false claims under the Oklahoma Medicaid program and five counts of failure to maintain medical records.

He has received a 20-year suspended sentence and will be forced to pay $181,474, according to the report.