LA County names 10 medical buildings vulnerable to earthquake collapse

Los Angeles County is taking steps to retrofit county-owned buildings to make them more capable of withstanding a major earthquake, creating a list of 33 buildings most vulnerable to collapse, according to a March 27 report from the Los Angeles Times.

Ten county-owned medical buildings in Los Angeles, including the chief medical examiner's office and the Los Angeles County Outpatient Clinic, have been moved to the list:

1. Chief Medical Examiner Service

2. Historic General Hospital

3. Los Angeles County-University of Southern California Medical Center Science Hall

4. Los Angeles County-University of Southern California Outpatient Clinic

5. Los Angeles County-University of Southern California Interns and Residents building

6. Los Angeles County-University of Southern California Medical Center Pharmacy building

7. Health Services Administration, the headquarters for the county departments of Health Services and Public Health

8. Hubert H. Humphrey Comprehensive Health Center

9. Central Public Health Center

10. Hollywood/Wilshire Public Health Center