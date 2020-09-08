Kaiser closing ASC, ending GI services at Hawaii clinic

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is closing an ASC and ending gastroenterology services at Wailuku (Hawaii) Medical Office, The Maui News reports.

Surgical and GI services will be moved into Maui Memorial Medical Center. Kaiser will eliminate 11 staff and technician positions and 17 nursing positions as a result of the change. The health system said there should be no effect on patient scheduling.

The system said it made the changes to avoid having to upgrade the aging Wailuku Medical Office. Maui Memorial Medical Center "is more modern, uses the latest medical technology and has more space and greater patient capacity," the system said in a statement.



Kaiser is working with employee union representatives to possibly relocate some of the eliminated staff positions or provide compensation or benefit packages to the eliminated employees.

