Justice Department recovers $1.8B from healthcare fraud in 2023

The U.S. Justice Department recovered approximately $2.69 billion in False Claims Act cases in 2023, the majority of which were related to healthcare fraud, according to a new report from law firm Bass, Berry and Sims.

That is up from $2.24 billion in recoveries in 2022 but down from $5.71 billion in 2021. 2019 and 2020 saw $3.07 billion and $2.26 billion in recoveries, respectively.

Healthcare fraud recoveries were the largest proportion of False Claims Act recoveries in 2023 at $1.82 billion, with all other recoveries totaling just $870 million.