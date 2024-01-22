ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Johnson & Johnson's layoffs: 4 things to know

Claire Wallace  

No company has been immune from the economic factors causing waves of layoffs across the nation since 2020, including medical device giant Johnson & Johnson, whose companies include orthopedic franchise DePuy Synthes. 

Here are four things to know about layoffs at Johnson & Johnson in the last two years: 

1. In 2022, J&J announced plans to spin off its consumer health business. 

2. The spinoff led to a small number of company layoffs taking place. 

3. In 2023, J&J cut around 350 jobs from its Auris Health and Verb Surgical robotic surgery businesses. 

4. The majority of the cuts came from Auris, which saw a 292 headcount reduction. 

