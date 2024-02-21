Johnson & Johnson spinoff eliminates jobs

Johnson & Johnson is eliminating 51 positions at its consumer health spinoff Kenvue through the first half of the year, according to a WARN notice filed with the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Positions are being eliminated from Kenvue's temporary base in Skillman, N.J., according to a Feb. 20 report from NJBiz.

It is not clear what types of roles will be impacted. Kenvue did not respond to NJBiz's request for comment.

Kenvue also expects to cut 84 jobs following the planned closure of its Los Angeles location in April, according to a WARN notice.

Kenvue completed its separation from Johnson & Johnson's core pharmaceutical business in August, with its brand portfolio including Band-Aid, Tylenol and more.

The company recently signed a lease for 290,000 square feet of space for its global headquarters in Summit, N.J., and plans to relocate through 2026.

This is just one of several health and medtech layoffs that have impacted the industry so far in 2024.