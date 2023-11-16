Is value-based care the key to ASC success?

A report by Humana released Nov. 15 found that value-based care benefits physicians and patients. In light of that finding, is adopting a value-based care model going to make or break ASCs?

Some healthcare leaders say value-based care models are a large factor in the future success of care delivery. David Kim, MD, CEO of MemorialCare Medical Foundation, a Fountain Valley, Calif.-based medical group, told Becker's the future of healthcare depends on it.

"Through driving the principles of value-based care, we can think more about how to take resources to care for a population versus, "How do I care for our population so I can get more resources?" he said. "Those are very different approaches. And I think the future of healthcare relies on figuring out how to do value-based care successfully. And when you look at some of the investments that Memorial has made over the years, like our ASCs, and our many other joint ventures, we're ahead of the game in terms of thinking about how to care for our population in a value-based care way.

"So how do we execute on value-based care? How do we engage physicians as partners? How do we engage our employees and caregivers as active, contributing members of the team? And then how do we make care accessible?"

The report also found that Medicare Advantage patients receiving care under value-based arrangements were more likely to receive preventive care and experience fewer hospitalizations and that the same patients were more likely to spend more time with their primary care physician.

Despite this, young physicians are participating in fee-for-service models more than other methods of payment, according to a report published by Medscape. Forty-one percent of young physicians participate in fee-for-service models, while only 16% use value-based payment models.

Ali Ghalayini, administrator at Munster (Ind.) Surgery Center, said he believes in the importance of value-based care but shared other ways to secure success.

"As healthcare reimbursement models shift from fee-for-service to value-based care, ASC leaders must focus on delivering high-quality outcomes and patient satisfaction. Centers that can demonstrate efficient and effective care delivery while maintaining excellent patient experiences will likely be rewarded, Mr. Ghalayini told Becker's. "Therefore, tracking and improving key performance indicators such as infection rates, patient-reported outcomes, readmission rates and patient satisfaction scores are essential. Collaborations with payers and accountable care organizations to align incentives and performance goals can be advantageous."