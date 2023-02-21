Is cleanliness the key to 5-star ratings? Survey says 'yes'

The majority of healthcare consumers are influenced by the “cleanliness of facilities” when rating an organization with five stars, according to a 2021survey conducted by healthcare patient experience company Press Ganey.

Compass One Healthcare partnered with Press Ganey to identify the key determinants of cleanliness perceptions in ASCs and HOPDs among patients, according to a Feb. 16 news release from Press Ganey.

The report, "Beyond the physical environment: Defining key drivers of cleanliness in the ambulatory surgical and perioperative setting," compiled post-procedure survey responses from more than 1 million patients who underwent procedures at ASCs and HOPDs in the U.S.

Here are the the top factors influencing patients' perceptions of cleanliness in outpatient surgery settings, according to the survey's respondents: