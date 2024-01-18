Iowa ASC taps new executive director

Surgery Center Cedar Rapids (Iowa) has tapped Elly Steffen as its new executive director, according to a Jan. 15 report from the Corridor Business Journal.

Ms. Steffen previously held roles as COO of Eastern Iowa Health Center, CEO of UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital's Continuing Care Hospital, senior project manager/consultant at St. Luke's Hospital, and COO of Waverly (Iowa) Health Center.

She joins the Cedar Rapids ASC from Finding Forward Business Coaching and Consulting, where she served as founder and CEO.