Iowa ASC commended for total hip, knee replacement

Surgery Center Cedar Rapids (Iowa) has been awarded the Blue Distinction Centers+ recognition by Blue Cross Blue Shield.

The facility is the only ASC in Eastern Iowa with this distinction, and the only ASC in the state that also has the "+" distinction, which indicates efficiency in patient care, Surgery Center Cedar Rapids said in a news release.

Blue Distinction Centers are nationally designated facilities that demonstrate expertise in delivering high-quality patient safety and superior outcomes, based on objective measures developed with input from the medical community and accreditation and quality organizations.

"For almost six years, Surgery Center Cedar Rapids has been providing high-quality, lower-cost, care to our total knee and total hip replacement patients," Julie Brinegar, executive director of the ASC, said in the release. "This distinction validates the exceptional care we provide to our patients and is a testimony to the expert surgeons and staff working at Surgery Center Cedar Rapids who care for our patients every day."





